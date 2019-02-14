Kanchoth festival, symbol of ancient Nag culture, concluded in J&K's Doda

Dressed colourfully, women observed a fast and thronged temples in knee-deep snow to offer prayers on Wednesday, marking the conclusion of the week-long "Kanchoth festival", a symbol of the ancient Nag culture here.

The age-old festival is celebrated across the hilly as Hindus believe that on this day of Gouri tritiya, Lord and goddess Parvati got married and the latter insisted on a throne made of snow as her wedding gift.

Thus, snow during the festival is considered a good omen.

The main programmes were reported from Kotli, Ghata, Khakhal, Gupt Ganga, Chinote, Chinchora and other temples of the area, officials said, adding that the festival was celebrated by married women to pray for the long life of their husbands.

The locals have been demanding that this unique and colourful festival should be included in the tourism calendar by the and the tourism department.

