JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

BJP confident of a clean sweep in Delhi, its five candidates leading with the highest margin ever

T'gana, next promising state for BJP in south: Laxman
Business Standard

Kangra Cong candidate claims 'EVM tampering'

Press Trust of India  |  Dharamshala 

Kangra Congress candidate Pawan Kajal Thursday claimed that "EVM tampering" was the reason for his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Kangra Congress MLA was pitted against BJP's Kishan Kapoor, who is the Food and Civil Supplies Minister in the state.

Kalal trailed by 4,05, 513 lakh votes after the 10th round of counting.

Kajal said his defeat even in his own assembly constituency, where he trailed by 23,583 votes, was highly surprising.

He said victory or defeat was a common feature in any election but the huge gap of votes indicated something fishy, suggesting that there was a possibility of tampering with the EVMs.

Nine other candidates are in the fray from Kangra besides Kishan Kapoor and Pawan Kajal. The counting of votes is still on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 17:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements