JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

BJP's journey from just two seats in Lok Sabha in 1984 to winning two back-to-back majority

BJP confident of a clean sweep in Delhi, its five candidates leading with the highest margin ever
Business Standard

Moily tastes defeat, fails to perform hat trick

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister M Veerappa Moily was defeated by BJP's B N Bache Gowda in Chikkaballapur by a margin of 1,82,110 votes, Election Commission said on Thursday.

While Gowda secured 7,45,912 votes, Moily got5,63,802 votes.

Moily, a former union minister, was the joint candidate of the ruling Congress-JDS coalition.

Gowda had lost against Moily in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls by a narrow margin of about 9,500 votes.

Moily, who was the Karnataka Chief Minister from 1992 -1994, had also got elected as Chikkaballapur in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls.

The division of Vokkaliga votes was cited as the reason for Gowda's defeat in 2014 as Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who also hails from the same community, had contested from Chikkaballapura then and ended up in third place by garnering over three lakh votes.

Moily, who hails from the coastal belt, was strongly dependent on JD(S) that has the strong support of the Vokkaligacommunity, to retain the seat that has been a Congressbastion.

However, with animosity between workers of both parties in other constituencies of old Mysuru region like Mandya, Mysore and Hassan, there were doubts about JD(S) workers completely supporting congress.

Along with anti-incumbency, Moily also faceddissidence within the Congress to his disadvantage, withseveral local leaders opposed to his candidacy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 17:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements