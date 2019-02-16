Kapur misses match play berth in Perth by one shot

-
-
Shiv Kapur missed out the match play action at the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 in Perth on Saturday by just one shot as he bogeyed his final hole in the third round.
A superb first nine after starting from the tenth saw him go five-under, but he bogeyed his final hole, the ninth and missed out. He shot four-under 68 for a total of 211 over 54 holes and ended T-26th.
Top-24 advanced to the match play stage.
Also missing out was SSP Chawrasia (71) as he finished at three-under 213.
Sweden's Per Langfors returned with a 64 to emerge as the 54-hole stroke play leader.
Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond is ready to prove his worth as he advanced to Sunday's six-hole match play knockout rounds after carding a four-under-par 68 in the third round.
Despite missing out on a top-eight position where the seeded players will receive a bye into the last 16, the three-time Asian Tour winner Jazz, 23, is in a relaxed mood ahead of Sunday's showdown with Australia's Steven Jeffress at the Lake Karrinyup Country Club.
Jazz is three shots back of leader Langfors.
Panuphol Pittayarat, who took a share of the overnight lead, left it late to seal his place in Sunday's match play rounds after signing for a 74.
The Thai was among the 11 players vying for one of the last 10 spots in the play-offs and safely punched his ticket with a par that will see him go head-to-head with England's Ben Evans in the first knockout rounds on Sunday.
Zimbabwean Scott Vincent will also take on Wade Ormsby of Australia in the first round after a par at the first play-off hole confirmed his place as one of the top-24 players.
The ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth format sees the top 24 players after three rounds of stroke-play progressing to the six-hole knockout match play on the fourth and final round on Sunday, with the top eight receiving a bye into the second round.
