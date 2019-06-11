JUST IN
Karnataka, Arunachal governors meet PM

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a picture of the meeting.

The ruling JD(S)-Congress alliance in Karnataka has been under strain for the past few moths.

A cabinet expansion is on the cards as rebel legislators are using defection as a bargaining chip to procure ministerial berths.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brigadier B D Mishra (retd) also called on the PM, the PMO said.

First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 13:00 IST

