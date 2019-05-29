Karnataka Congress MLAs ask Rahul to continue as party chief

MLAs in Wednesday urged not to insist on his resignation offer following the poll debacle and continue to lead the party.

The Legislature Party (CLP) at a meeting here passed a resolution to this effect.

It was moved by CLP and seconded by Pradesh Committee Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Briefing reporters about the resolution, Rao said:"we want to continue as the as his leadership is required for the Congress and for thecountry."



"Yes the result may not have come in our favour, butGandhi's leadership is required for the organisation and in our way forward," he said, adding the resolution will be sent to him.

Siddaramaih said Gandhi should continue as the AICC president and he alone should not take the moral responsibility. "All of us will take moral responsibility."



"In today's situation, Congress and Rahul Gandhi's leadership is needed for the country. In this election more than 12.5 crore voters have voted for Congress, nearly 20 per cent of voters have voted for Congress," he said.

Congress had lost many times in the past and had bounced back, the former said.

and Rao said, Congress was with Gandhi and trusts his leadership.

In Karnataka, the Congress and JDS, running the coalition government, could win only one seat each with the BJP sweeping 25 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)