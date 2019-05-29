LDF govt will not change its stand on Sabarimala: Vijayan

Despite the perception issue was the reason for the LDF's drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala, Vijayan Wednesday said his government does not intend to change its stand and wound continue to protect women's rights.

As the opposition Congress-led UDF, which won 19 of the 20 Lok Sabha seats, sought to taunt him in the state assembly over the LDF's poor showing, a visibly annoyed Vijayan said if opposing communalism was seen as arrogance on his part, he will continue it.

He was responding to of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala who, during the discussion on demand for grant, said even CPI(M) had offered to resign after the poll debacle.

" had to face a massive defeat. Even Yechury offered to resign yesterday. There is no need for Yechury to express the moral responsibility that our does not have. Even after the defeat the has been behaving like nothing has happened," the said.

He also said the Congress' thumping win was also the "victory of secularism".

Chennithala said his party will make a legislation to protect the rights of devotees if it comes to power in the next assembly polls.

had witnessed massive protests after the LDF government decided to implement the September 28 verdict of the allowing women of menstrual age to offer prayers at the at

The had also lined up a 620 km long human wall of women across the state on January 1 this year to uphold gender equality and to protest gender discrimination.

In his remarks in the assembly, Vijayan defended his government stand on the issue and said it will not remain a mute spectator if the rights of women were violated.

"What we did was accepting and implementing the court's order. If the rights of women are being violated, we cannot stand and watch. We will take strong action against such violations," the Marxist veteran said.

Political observers had attributed the LDF's rout to the "arrogant attitude" of Vijayan, who took a strong stand in implementing the Supreme Court's verdict, rejecting appeals for filing a review petition.

"We saw the communal forces running amok (during Sabarimala protests) in the state. They wanted a docile government which will listen to their agenda. We strongly opposed them. I stood strong to fulfil the responsibility vested in me. If this is arrogance, I will repeat it," Vijayan said.

The chief minister while reacting to the poll outcome last week had rejected suggestions that the Sabarimala issue was the reason for LDF's dismal showing and claimed many had voted for expecting it to form the government at the Centre.

