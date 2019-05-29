Mungantiwar hints at crossover of Congress leaders

Speculations about defection of some leaders to the BJP in got strengthened Wednesday with saying that "good people" in the could be inducted into the saffron party.

Taking potshots at the Rahul Gandhi-led party, which suffered back-to-back reverses in 2014 and 2019 polls, the senior BJP said the has lost its utility in like "expired drugs".

"There are some good people in the Congress who are like right people in a wrong party. There are some good people in the Congress who want to serve with dedication for people. Such people will be taken along in the BJP," he told reporters.

Mungantiwar also said the tree plantation campaign of the Forest department which aims to plant 33 crore saplings, will be held between July 1 and September 30.

Reports of some Congress and NCP MLAs possibly joining the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls, due in October this year, emerged after the NDA's emphatic victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

In Maharashtra, the NDA has won 43 seats.

Political grapevine is that state Congress Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, whose son successfully contested the Lok Sabha poll on BJP's ticket, is set to join the BJP.

