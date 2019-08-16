Telephone links in Kashmir to resume Friday night; schools next week: Govt

JUST IN
No-first-use nuke policy will depend on 'circumstances' in future: Rajnath
Business Standard

Agencies  |  Srinagar 

FILE PHOTO: Vehicles ply in Kashmir Valley | PTI Photo

Offices of the Jammu and Kashmir government were functioning normally in the Valley on Friday while schools will reopen next week, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam said.

Addressing a press conference, Subrahmanyam said there has been no loss of life or major injury since restrictions were imposed on August 5, when the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated and the state was bifurcated into two Union Territories.

"You will find a lot of Srinagar functioning tomorrow morning," said Subrahmanyam, in response to a question on restoring of landline telephones. "Exchange by exchange they will be switching it on," he said, according to news agency Reuters. "Over the weekend, you'll have most of these lines functional", said Subrahmanyam.

The chief secretary also said 12 districts in Jammu and Kashmir were functioning normally while there was limited restrictions only in five districts.
