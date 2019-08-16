Telephone links in Kashmir to resume Friday night; schools next week: Govt

-
Offices of the Jammu and Kashmir government were functioning normally in the Valley on Friday while schools will reopen next week, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam said.
Addressing a press conference, Subrahmanyam said there has been no loss of life or major injury since restrictions were imposed on August 5, when the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated and the state was bifurcated into two Union Territories.
The chief secretary also said 12 districts in Jammu and Kashmir were functioning normally while there was limited restrictions only in five districts.
