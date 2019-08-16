President Ram Nath Kovind to visit former FM Arun Jaitley at AIIMS

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

File photo of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
President Ram Nath Kovind will on Friday visit former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he has been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU). 

Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS on August 9 after he complained of uneasiness and weakness.  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other top Bharatiya Janata Party leaders visited the hospital to inquire about his condition.

Owing to his health conditions Jaitley did not fight the elections this year.   
First Published: Fri, August 16 2019. 13:39 IST

