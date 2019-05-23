KCR congratulates Naveen Patnaik

Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao Thursday congratulated Chief Minister on his party BJD's victory in the Assembly elections.

" K Chandrasekhar Rao in a message congratulated and conveyed his greetings to Naveen Patnaik, of on his party's (BJD) victory in the Assembly elections," a release from Rao's office said.

candidates were ahead in more than 100 of the 146 assembly seats in for which polling was held in four phases.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)