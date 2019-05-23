KCR congratulates Naveen Patnaik

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Thursday congratulated Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on his party BJD's victory in the Assembly elections.
"Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in a message congratulated and conveyed his greetings to Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha on his party's (BJD) victory in the Assembly elections," a release from Rao's office said.
BJD candidates were ahead in more than 100 of the 146 assembly seats in Odisha for which polling was held in four phases.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
