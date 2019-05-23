Guj: BJP set to repeat 2014 clean sweep, Shah expands lead

The BJP is leading in all 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat, the home state of Prime

With its candidates securing leads of more than three lakh votes in nine seats, the party appeared set to repeat its 2014 performance.

Amit Shah, who is contesting his maiden Lok Sabha election, has taken a lead of over 5.54 lakh votes over his nearest rival in Gandhinagar.

BJP patriarch L K Advani had won from Gandhinagar by 4.83 lakh votes in 2014.

BJP's nominee Darshana Jardosh is leading by over 5.39 lakh votes over her rival Ashok Patel, as per the trends made available by the

In Navsari, BJP's C R Patil is leading by over 4.80 lakh votes against Congress'

In Vadodara, BJP's Ranjanben Bhatt is leading by over 4.17 lakh votes against Congress'

In Rajkot, Chhota Udepur, Bhavnagar, and Valsad, BJP candidates have gained leads of over 3 lakh votes.

In Chhota Udepur, Congress' is trailing behind BJP's Gitaben Rathva by over 3.72 lakh votes.

BJP candidate is leading by over 3.67 lakh votes in

In Bharuch, Mansukh Vasava of BJP has taken a lead of over 3.16 lakh votes. In Bhavnagar, BJP's Bharti Shiyal is ahead by 3.23 lakh votes.

In Valsad, BJP's K C Patel is leading by over 3.11 lakh votes.

In Dahod, is ahead by more than 1.18 lakh votes against Congress' Babubhai Katara.

candidate from Anand and former Union minister, Bharatsinh Solanki, is trailing by 1.97 lakh votes against BJP's

of Opposition in the Assembly and Congress nominee from Amreli, Paresh Dhanani, is trailing by 1.62 lakh votes against BJP's Naran Kachhadiya.

As the trends suggested a clean sweep for the BJP in Gujarat, Narendra Modi's mother greeted people gathered outside her home at Raysan in Gandhinagar.

thanked people for reposing faith in the BJP and lauded Modi's leadership and niti".

