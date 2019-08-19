Former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra passes away; irreparable loss, says Nitish

Former Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra died on Monday following a prolonged illness, family sources said.

The 82-year-old leader had been suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment at the capital, where he breathed his last in the morning, they said.

Condoling his demise, Chief Minister announced a three-day state mourning.

He was an acclaimed political leader and educationist. His death has caused an irreparable loss not just to but the entire country, Kumar said in a message.

Governor Phagu Chauhan also condoled the death of Mishra and recalled his contributions as a three-time chief Minister and, later, as a Union minister.