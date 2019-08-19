Former PM Manmohan Singh elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan

-
ALSO READ
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as mark of respect to Madan Lal Saini
Manmohan Singh files nomination for Rajya sabha bypoll from Rajasthan
Manmohan Singh to file nomination for RS bypoll from Rajasthan on Tuesday
Manmohan Singh might leave Rajya Sabha briefly as he nears end of his term
Gujarat Rajya Sabha seats: SC rejects Cong plea; separate polls on July 5
-
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on Monday.
He was declared elected unopposed as the deadline for the withdrawal of nominations for the bypoll ended.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated Singh on his election to the Upper House of Parliament.
Singh was nominated by the Congress while the BJP did not field any candidate for the bypoll, necessitated due to the death of Rajya Sabha MP Madan Lal Saini.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU