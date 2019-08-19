JUST IN
Former PM Manmohan Singh elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan

Singh was nominated by the Congress while the BJP did not field any candidate for the bypoll

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on Monday.

He was declared elected unopposed as the deadline for the withdrawal of nominations for the bypoll ended.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated Singh on his election to the Upper House of Parliament.

Singh was nominated by the Congress while the BJP did not field any candidate for the bypoll, necessitated due to the death of Rajya Sabha MP Madan Lal Saini.
First Published: Mon, August 19 2019. 15:55 IST

