Kejriwal to not attend PM's all-party meeting, Raghav Chadha to represent AAP

-
ALSO READ
AAP MP accuses PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi behind attack on Delhi CM Kejriwal during roadshow
Does democracy to you mean buying Opposition MLAs: Kejriwal asks Modi
Will do everything to stop Modi-Shah duo: Kejriwal
Delhi to get CCTVs from Saturday: Kejriwal
Alka Lamba again removed from AAP's MLA group
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would not be attending the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, sources said.
Modi has invited heads of all parties who have an MP either in the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha for a meeting on June 19 to discuss several issues, including the "one nation, one election" idea, celebration of the 75 years of Independence in 2022 and 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary this year.
According to the sources, Kejriwal would not be attending the meeting and the AAP would be represented by party member Raghav Chadha, who was fielded from South Delhi constituency in the recently held Lok Sabha polls.
On Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also excused herself from the meeting and asked the government to prepare a white paper on 'one nation, one election' instead of doing it "hurriedly".
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU