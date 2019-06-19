Kejriwal to not attend PM's all-party meeting, Raghav Chadha to represent AAP

Chief Minister would not be attending the all-party meeting called by on Wednesday, sources said.

Modi has invited heads of all parties who have an either in the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha for a meeting on June 19 to discuss several issues, including the "one nation, one election" idea, celebration of the 75 years of Independence in 2022 and 150 years of this year.

According to the sources, Kejriwal would not be attending the meeting and the would be represented by party member Raghav Chadha, who was fielded from South constituency in the recently held Lok Sabha polls.

On Tuesday, had also excused herself from the meeting and asked the government to prepare a white paper on 'one nation, one election' instead of doing it "hurriedly".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)