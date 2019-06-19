Shruti Haasan joins USA Network's Jason Bourne-universe series 'Treadstone'

has boarded the cast of USA Network's upcoming series "Treadstone", which will be based in the Jason universe.

The studio had ordered a pilot for the series in April this year and later greenlit the project in August, reported Deadline.

Haasan, 33, joins and in the show, which recently started production in

She will portray Nira Patel, a young woman in whose job serves as a cover for a dangerous double life as a trained assassin.

Ben Smith, a of the 'Bourne' franchise, has co-created the series with

Apart from Haasan, actors Michelle Forbes, Patrick Fugit, and have also boarded the cast.

The show will follow fictional CIA black ops program Operation Treadstone, which was the program that created superspy Jason Bourne, played by in four

The covert program uses to turn recruits into nearly superhuman assassins.

The first season of the series will follow sleeper agents across the globe as they are mysteriously "awakened" to resume their deadly missions.

The pilot episode will be directed by and he will also executive produce the series alongside Kring, Ben Smith, Jeffrey Weiner, Dan Friedkin, and

