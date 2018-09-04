Kerala floods: SBI, staff donate Rs 10 crore to CM relief fund

of India and its employees have donated Rs 10 crore in the in the flood-ravaged Kerala, said the country's largest lender in a statement on Tuesday.

of India (Retail and Digital Banking) handed over a cheque of Rs 8 crore to E P Jayarajan, in-charge of (CMDRF).

"This includes Rs 5 crore raised by the employees of SBI collectively and a further contribution of Rs 3 crore by the bank, to make the total contribution amount to Rs 10 crore in the CMDRF, including the initial contribution of Rs 2 crore to CMDRF," the release said.

The has 1,245 branches and 3,243 ATMs in the state.

As per the release, over 15,000 employees of the bank across the state voluntarily undertook on-the-ground relief measures by providing basic supplies like and grain, medicines, drinking water, clothes, to the affected people.

The bank has managed to normalise services for its customers by making all branches and most of the ATMs operational immediately, it added.

To meet immediate cash requirements of the flood affected people, over 2,800 cash-POS machines were also deployed by the bank.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)