2014 Burdwan blast case: Wanted JMB operative arrested from Bengaluru

A (JMB) operative, wanted in the 2014 case, was arrested by the from Bengaluru on Tuesday, officials said.

Habibur Rehman Sheikh (28) alias Habibur or Sheikh was apprehended by the central agency from the Dodabalpur area of the city, they said.

Sheikh was named in the chargesheet filed by the NIA in this case in March, 2015 "for his direct involvement in the conspiracy of to wage war against governments of and Bangladesh", an NIA said.

He was a close associate of senior alias Kausar and was associated with other leaders like and Moulana Yusuf, the said.

Sheikh was an active member of JMB's Bolpur module in and had attended a number of training camps conducted by the terror group, the alleged.

He was produced on Tuesday before a special NIA court in Bengaluru which granted the agency five-day transit remand for further production before a court in Kolkata.

Two persons were killed and another was injured in a bomb explosion at a house in the Khagragarh locality of Burdwan on October 2, 2014.

The outfit was banned by the in 2005, while banned it this year in May.

In a notification, the home ministry had said the outfit has committed and promoted acts of terrorism and has been engaged in radicalisation and recruitment of youths for terrorist activities in

