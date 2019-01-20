Khelo: Maharashtra with 228 medals winoverall trophy

HostsMaharashtra walked away with the Overall Trophy at the Khelo India Youth Games, as they amassed a mammoth 85 gold, 62 silver and 81 bronze for a total of 228 medals.

Their sportspersons and officials received the trophy from and Minister at the closing ceremony here, a media release said.

Javadekar said the performances of the athletes at the Games had underlined the Narendra Modi's idea of "5minute aur" for

He added that the government was determined to bring in a compulsory one-hour period in every school across the country.

Tawde said he wanted not just five minutes, but 50 minutes and encouraged all the sportspersons.

finished ahead of 2018 winners Haryana, who were second with 62 gold, 56 silver and 60 bronze for a total of 178 medals.

stood third with 48 gold, 37 silver and 51 bronze, a tally of 136 medals.

On the final day, 15 gold medals were at stake, of which eight were in

Hosts Maharashtra, and picked two each while and got one each.

asserted themselves in hockey, winning the girls Under-21 final to take their third gold in from four finals, while Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and won gold each in

Manush Shah of emerged the singles champion in Under-21 table tennis, while Saubhi Patwari of won the Girls Under-21 singles.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)