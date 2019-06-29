'Killing Eve' star Fiona Shaw boards Legendary's 'Enola Holmes' film

Actor Fiona Shaw has boarded the cast of Legendary Studios' film adaptation of "Enola Holmes" books.

The 60-year-old actor joins "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter in the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Shaw most recently won a BAFTA for her performance in the critically-acclaimed assassin series "Killing Eve". The details of her character is currently under wraps.

Author Nancy Springer has written the book series, which began with 2006's "The Case of the Missing Marquess in 2006".

The story is about Enola (Brown), the much younger sister of Sherlock (Cavill) and Mycroft Holmes who turns out to be a highly capable detective in her own right. Carter will be playing Enola's mother.

Harry Bradbeer will direct the film from a script by Jack Thorne.

Besides Legendary, Brown and her sister Paige Brown are producing the film through their banner PCMA Productions.

