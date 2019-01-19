Woman among 3 arrested for abetting Bhaiyyu Maharaj's suicide

A woman and two of self- styled godman were arrested Friday for allegedly abetting his suicide last year, police said.

Palak (25), Vinayak and were arrested and charged with abetment of suicide, of Police HC Mishra said.

The woman, identified only as Palak, was allegedly blackmailing the 50-year-old spiritual guru and putting pressure on him to marry her, he said.

Vinayak and Deshmukh, of Bhaiyyu Maharaj, had helped the woman in her acts, the added.

Mishra said Bhaiyyu Maharaj's wife and relatives had recently recorded statements with the police against the accused.

The model-turned-godman had shot himself dead on June 12 at his residence here.

