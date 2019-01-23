Priyanka's political plunge a historic moment: Digambar Kamat

-
ALSO READ
Sonia's throwback pictures proof of Rajiv Gandhi's knack for photography
IGNOU launches Peace and Conflict course for jail inmates
Priyanka and I were not happy after Prabhakaran was killed: Rahul
Priyanka and I were not happy after Prabhakaran was killed: Rahul (Lead, Correcting intro)
BJP posters dub Rajiv Gandhi 'father' of mob lynching
-
Newly-appointed Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has "charisma" of her late grand mother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi, party leader Digambar Kamat said Wednesday.
The former Goa chief minister has dubbed the development as a "historic moment" in the country's political history.
In a significant move, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi appointed his sister Priyanka as the general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East. She will take over her new assignment from the first week of February.
Addressing a press conference in Margao town, Kamat said a new wave of enthusiasm has spread across the party workers after Priyanka's formal entry into politics.
"We welcome Priyanka and assure her all support and wish her all the best in carrying Congress' flag forward in the Parliamentary elections," he told reporters.
"People see charisma and glimpses of Indira Gandhi in Priyanka, he said, adding that Priyanka's entry into politics ahead of Lok Sabha polls this year is "significant" and a "historic moment" in the political history of India.
He said Priyanka will strengthen hands of Rahul Gandhi.
Kamat said the factors like UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi not looking into day-to-day affairs of the party and Rahul being alone might be on the mind of Priyanka.
"She has taken this decision after Congress won in three states (Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan in recent polls)," he said.
Kamat evaded a direct reply to a query on whether he wanted Priyanka to become the next prime minister. "I am too small person to answer this question," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU