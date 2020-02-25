Bangabandhu 100-yr celebration: Kohli, Pant, Shami in Asia XI squad for T20

India skipper was on Tuesday named in the Asia XI squad to take on a Faf du Plessis-led World XI in next month's Bangabandhu 100-year celebration three-match T20 International series in Dhaka.

Kohli has been named by the Bangladesh Cricket Board for one match subject to availability, which is yet to be confirmed by the BCCI, 'ESPNCricinfo' reported.

The matches, to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, are scheduled to be held from March 18 to 22.

The other Indians named in Asia XI are openers and K L Rahul, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, pacer and spinner

The squads:



Asia XI squad: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Sandeep Lamichhane.

World XI squad: Alex Hales, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis (capt), Nicholas Pooran, Brendan Taylor, Jonny Bairstow, Kieron Pollard, Adil Rashid, Sheldon Cottrell, Lungi Ngidi, Andrew Tye, Mitchell McClenaghan.