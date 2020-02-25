JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2020 » News

A Ranji first: DRS to be used in semifinal between Saurashtra and Gujarat
Business Standard

IPL 2020: Ahead of court's verdict, RR to train for three days in Guwahati

RR boys will train from February 27 to 29 in Guwahati with Robin Uthappa being one of the big names who will be a part of the training sessions, says a Rajasthan Royals official

BS Web Team & agencies  |  New Delhi 

Rajasthan Royals players during the practice session ahead the IPL match against Kings XI Punjab in Jaipur. File Photo: PTI
Rajasthan Royals players during the practice session ahead the IPL match against Kings XI Punjab in Jaipur. File Photo: PTI

With the Rajasthan High Court set to hear the petition filed against Rajasthan Royals' decision to host two IPL games in Guwahati on March 17, the franchise has decided to use the facilities at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium for a three-day camp that will help them get a hang of conditions in what could turn out to be its second home ground.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of development said that the RR boys will train from February 27 to 29 in Guwahati with Robin Uthappa being one of the big names who will be a part of the training sessions which will be overseen by Head of Cricket Zubin Bharucha, batting coach Amol Muzumdar and fielding coach Dishant Yagnik.
 

"The boys will train from Thursday to Saturday with Uthappa definitely being a part of the camp. Some other big domestic names might be there, but it also depends on how they are placed with their Ranji Trophy teams which will be battling it out in the semi-finals. The whole idea is to get a hang of conditions because if we get the clearance from the court, it will be our second home ground," the source said.

The BCCI has backed the Royals and made it clear that they have not broken any rules in requesting for a second home venue. Royals play Chennai Super Kings away on April 2 and are scheduled to play in either Jaipur or Guwahati on April 5 against Delhi Capitals, according to the IPL fixtures released a few days back.

Then again on April 9, Royals host Kolkata Knight Riders in Jaipur or Guwahati.
 

Earlier, when contacted by IANS, a Royals official had made it clear that the move to shift a couple of its games to Guwahati was done keeping in mind a number of factors and it wasn't just aimed at generating more revenues.

"See, there is no denying the fact that the revenues generated is an area of concern. But then, that isn't the sole reason behind us wanting to play a few home games in Guwahati. We are also looking at spreading the game to the city and northeast in general. We do have a lot of Rajasthan origin people in Guwahati and we feel that it would be a nice idea to give them an opportunity to witness their favourite players live in action.

"This apart, we are looking at working at the grassroots level in the northeast and in the coming time, you may see academies being started by us there. So, we are looking at taking the game to the locals there and not to forget our local hero Riyan Parag. We have nothing against anyone and we are positive that the court will understand that we aren't trying to hurt any sentiment by moving a couple of our games from Jaipur to Guwahati," the official said.

Check Rajasthan Royals’ full schedule, match timings and venue here:


Date Match Time Venue
APR 2, THUR Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Chennai
APR 5, SUN Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals 8:00 PM Jaipur/Guwahati
APR 9, THUR Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 8:00 PM Jaipur/Guwahati
APR 12, SUN Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals 4:00 PM Hyderabad
APR 15, WED Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Mumbai
APR 18, SAT Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Bengaluru
APR 21, TUE Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Jaipur
APR 25, SAT Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 8:00 PM Jaipur
APR 29, WED Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab 8:00 PM Jaipur
MAY 2, SAT Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Kolkata
MAY 4, MON Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Jaipur
MAY 8, FRI Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Mohali
MAY 11, MON Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Jaipur
MAY 13, WED Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Delhi
 
Here is RR full squad for IPL 2020: 

 
Player Team Retained/bought/traded Price (Rs cr) Previous team
Akash Singh (uncapped) RR Bought 0.20 MI
Andrew Tye RR Bought 1.00 SRH
Anirudha Joshi (uncapped) RR Bought 0.20 RR
Ankit Rajpoot RR Traded in 3.00 SRH
Anuj Rawat (uncapped) RR Bought 0.80 KXIP
Ben Stokes RR Retained 12.50 CSK
David Miller RR Bought 0.75 DC
Jaydev Unadkat RR Bought 3.00 SRH
Jofra Archer RR Retained 7.20 KXIP
Jos Buttler RR Retained 4.40 CSK
Kartik Tyagi (uncapped) RR Bought 1.30 RCB
Mahipal Lomror RR Retained 0.20 SRH
Manan Vohra RR Retained 0.20 KKR
Mayank Markande RR Traded in 2.00 CSK
Oshane Thomas RR Bought 0.50 RR
Rahul Tewatia RR Traded in 3.00 DC
Riyan Parag RR Retained 0.20 RR
Robin Uthappa RR Bought 3.00 KKR
Sanju Samson RR Retained 8.00 RR
Shashank Singh RR Retained 0.30 RR
Shreyas Gopal RR Retained 0.20 RR
Steve Smith RR Retained 12.50 RR
Tom Curran RR Bought 1.00 KKR
Varun Aaron RR Retained 2.40 RR
Yashasvi Jaiswal (uncapped) RR Bought 2.40 None

First Published: Tue, February 25 2020. 15:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY