Kohli remains sole Indian in Forbes list of highest-paid athletes

Star remains the sole Indian in list of world's highest-paid athletes with estimated annual earnings of USD 25 million.

However, the Indian has dropped 17 spots to be 100th in the rankings.

The list is headed by and football superstar

According to list announced on Tuesday, Kohli's estimated earnings are USD 21 million from endorsements and USD 4 million from salary and winnings, taking his total tally to USD 25 million for the last 12 months.

Ranked 83rd last year, has climbed down to the 100th and last spot despite an increase of USD 1 million in endorsements.

Messi has dethroned retired as the world's highest earner, raking in USD 127 million via salary and endorsement deals.

Messi is now ahead of long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, the Juventus and star who is second with earnings of USD 109 million.

