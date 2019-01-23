JLF: Bookers' paradise all set to open gates on Thursday

"Yes, Of course, Literature Festival where else," a passenger on the Delhi- Shatabadi train told a co-traveller.

It is that time of the year again when all roads lead to Jaipur, which is gearing up to host over 350 writers, thinkers, humanitarians, politicians and more at the annual literary extravaganza that is the JLF.

Scheduled to begin on Thursday, the five-day festival, attended by tens of thousands of visitors, will once again be held at the historic Diggi Palace, which with all the decorations seems nothing less than a wedding venue.

"Our world is changing so fast... this year we have sessions on artificial intelligence, genetics and what the future holds for our planet. There is a new term now -- cli-fi. We have a beautiful session on cli-fi (climate fiction) on what would happen if bees disappear.

"I feel at this moment in our country it is very very important to give impetus to empirical thinking," said Namita Gokhale, of the festival.

Nobel Laureate will speak on the 'Importance of Science', cosmologist Priyamvada Natarajan and professor of AI will educate the audience on topics like 'Mapping The Heavens' and 'How the Future is Now'. respectively.

announced earlier this month that he would not be able to make it to the festival this year due to the passing away of his father.

"Apologies, but I am going to miss Jaipur this year in order to attend to family affairs following the death of my beloved Pop (father). It's just too soon after his death, which has been a huge blow for me and my family, and I need to be with them and deal with the aftermath of his passing," the tweeted.

Among the speakers to watch out for this year are two Pulitzer prize-winning authors, and Colson Whitehead, of "Call Me By Your Name" fame, and feminist icons and

Ben Okri, of Man-Booker-winning "The Famished Road", English Bettany Hughes, British-Nigerian and will also be participating in the event.

Speakers from within the country include politician-author Shashi Tharoor, Navtej Sarna, Kishwar Desai, Ira Mukhoty, Amitabha Bagchi, Amitava Kumar, Anita Nair, Devdutt Pattanaik, Makarand Paranjape, and

The sixth edition of Jaipur BookMark (JBM), which runs parallel to the literary festival, kicked off on Wednesday with a key-note address by Juergen Boos, the of the

