Kolkata Police chief reaches Shillong to face CBI questioning

reached Shillong, Meghalaya's capital city, Friday to face questioning by the CBI for his alleged role in destroying evidence in the Saradha chit fund scam, an said here.

Kumar will be interrogated by CBI sleuths at two locations -- in the (CBI) office here and at an undisclosed location, he said.

He is accompanied by three IPS officers of the

"Kumar has been lodged in a top hotel in the city. The is giving security cover to him," the senior told PTI.

A group of CBI sleuths are coming from to question him and they are scheduled to reach here Friday night.

The Tuesday directed the to appear before the CBI and "faithfully" cooperate into the investigation of cases arising out of the Saradha chit fund scam, while making it clear that he will not be arrested.

The CBI had alleged in the that Kumar, who was leading the SIT probe into Saradha chit fund scam, tampered with the electronic evidence and handed over documents to the agency some of which were "doctored".

The apex court directed him to appear before the investigating agency at a neutral place in "to avoid all unnecessary controversy".

The CBI officials had gone to Kumar's residence to question him on Sunday but their attempt was resisted by the Kolkata Police, following which staged a dharna for three days "to save the Constitution".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)