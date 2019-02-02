Koregaon Bhima case: Pune Police arrests accused Dalit scholar Anand Teltumbde

scholar Teltumbde has been arrested by the in the Elgar Parishad case for his alleged links with the banned CPI-Maoist, officials said on Saturday.

Police detained Teltumbde, a at of Management, at early hours Saturday, a day after a special court in Pune rejected his anticipatory bail application.

He was interrogated and later arrested, said Shivaji Bodkhe, of

He will be produced before court in Pune, he said.

On Friday, observed that an investigating has collected sufficient material "to show the involvement of the present accused (Teltumbde) in the alleged commission of the offence".

According to police, had supported the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, and the inflammatory speeches there led to violent clashes at the Koregaon Bhima war memorial the next day.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)