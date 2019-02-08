Kripashankar, Naseem Khan meet Kharge seeking Nirupam's ouster

leaders Kripashankar Singh and met senior leader in Thursday and demanded that the party's unit be removed, sources said.

They were also learnt to have insisted that former be made the

Singh and Khan, sources said, expressed concerns over Nirupam's "unilateral" style of functioning.

Deora had said Tuesday that he was "disappointed" with what was happening in the party's unit and would reconsider contesting the coming election.

"Kharge was briefed about the prevailing worrying situation. All leaders of the party from Mumbai had met ( president) on the issue last month," a source said.

Nirupam, a former member, had taken charge as (MRCC) in March 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)