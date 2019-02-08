Jaitley criticises Cong for promising to withdraw Triple Talaq Bill

Criticising for promising to withdraw Triple Talaq Bill, Jaitley Friday said that Nikah- type incidents, which shook conscience of people, ought to be made unconstitutional.

According to reports, a woman, who was divorced twice by her husband in Bareilly, was forced to undergo nikah- as per the Islamic law - on first occasion with her and on the subsequent occasion with her

Under nikah-halala, a man cannot remarry his former wife unless she marries another man, consummates the marriage, gets a divorce and observes a period of separation period called 'iddat'.

Unfortunately, when human conscience should have been repelled while reading this in the morning newspapers; the and his coterie, while addressing a minority convention, promised to withdraw the bill pending in Parliament, penalising Triple Talaq, Jaitley said in a post titled Does the Nikah- not shock your conscience?'



The late committed a monumental mistake in legislatively overturning the Shah Bano judgment of the Supreme Court, which guaranteed maintenance to all muslim women, the said.

This allowed deserted women to be driven to poverty and destitution."



32 years later, Jaitley added, his son has taken another retrograde step to drive them not merely into destitution, but also to live a life which is an antithesis of human existence. The Muslim woman in has been forced into animal existence.

Votes are important, so is fairness. Political opportunists only look at the next day's headlines. Nation-builders look at the next century.

