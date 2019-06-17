Lanka media watchdog slams attempt to arrest noted journalist for remarks on anti-muslim riots

A in has condemned the attempt by the authorities to arrest a veteran for his remarks on the anti-Muslim riots following the devastating Sunday bombings that claimed nearly 260 lives.

Nine suicide bombers carried out a series of blasts that tore through three churches and as many luxury hotels on April 21, killing 258 people and injuring 500 others.

Mosques and Muslim-owned shops were vandalised or set on fire and one Muslim man was slashed to death in the violence that broke out across following the bombings.

The (SLFMM) has said police were trying to prosecute Kusal Perera, a who wrote a column in Sri Lanka's newspaper over the anti-Muslim violence.

It condemned the government for misusing the UN-backed



International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) law to suppress media, journalists and free expression and called on all stakeholders to intervene.

"Kusal Perera, has been engaged in journalism for a long time in both the Sinhala and English media and has been recognised as a both locally and internationally," SLFMM said in a statement.

The group said the effort by the police was a "serious threat to the freedom of expression and media" and the pursuance of legal action under the ICCPR Act, which includes provision to disallow bail, was a dangerous precedent.

"The urges all relevant stakeholders to intervene in averting this situation and for everyone who respect human rights to come forward to defeat such actions against the Freedom of expression and media freedoms," it said.

It is reported that police's crime unit had complained against Perera for inciting racial hatred.

Perera's case comes after the arrest of in April. He was arrested under the same charge under ICCPR and refused bail.

is currently framing laws to tackle fake The new law has a provision to give a five-year jail term and a million rupee fine for spreading false

The Sunday attack was the worst terror attack in the country. Though the Islamic State claimed the attacks, the has blamed the local Islamist extremist group (NTJ) for the bombings.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)