Large quantity of suspected heroin smuggled from Pak seized at Attari border

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan restores Samjhauta Express services to Delhi
Samjhauta Express services restored; Train to run from India on Sunday: Railways
13 Pak nationals repatriated through Attari-Wagah border
Samjhauta Express departs from Delhi with 27 passengers onboard: Railways
India cancels Samjhauta Express operations on its end
-
The Customs Department has seized large quantity of suspected heroin concealed inside a truck carrying salt which crossed over to Indian territory from Pakistan through the Integrated Check Post at the Attari-Wagah International Border, officials Sunday said.
They said a truck carrying consignment of salt arrived at Attari here Saturday and upon its checking officials stumbled upon "large quantities" of packets suspected to be containing heroin.
The process to count exact number of such packets was still going on, officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU