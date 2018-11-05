Last-gasp Romagnoli puts AC Milan ahead of Lazio in Champions League spot

Alessio scored the only goal after 97 minutes as AC reclaimed fourth place in amid drama at 10-man ahead of Lazio who earlier crushed SPAL 4-1 with bagging a brace.

Defender fired in the winner amid a scramble in front of goal to add to his midweek winner against Genoa, for a confidence-boost ahead of next weekend's visit by champions Juventus to the San Siro.

"I know it burns to lose in the last minute," said Gennaro Gattuso, whose side have won three league games in the past week after losing the derby to Inter following a dramatic injury-time winner.

"I liked really our performance and attitude. We arrived with and suffered, but deserved this victory," added Gennaro after Milan kept their first clean sheet of the campaign.

AC Milan and Lazio both have 21 points from 11 games, with Gattuso's side occupying the final spot on goal difference.

The two teams are ten points behind leaders Juventus, who continued their unbeaten run with a 3-1 win over Cagliari on Saturday.

Milan suffered an early blow Sunday when Argentine striker was forced off after 35 minutes with a back problem and was replaced by Samu Castillejo.

"Higuain felt a twinge in his back," said Gattuso, "but it doesn't seem to be anything serious."



Spaniard Castillejo forced a series of saves from Juan Musso, setting up Suso for what looked like a sure opener after 59 minutes only for his compatriot to fire over when alone on front of goal.

left-back Nuytinck was harshly sent off in time for a foul on Castillejo and two minutes later jumped on an Nicholas Opoku blunder.

Amid a scramble in front of goal, Suso was unable to finish off so the fired in himself.

Despite the offside flag being raised the goal stood after consultation with the video referee (VAR). It was the first game this season than Milan have not conceded a goal.

- Lazio redemption -



====================Earlier Lazio bounced back from last week's 3-0 home defeat to Inter Milan.

"We had to redeem ourselves after the knockout against Inter," said Simone Inzaghi, whose side are now five points ahead of city rivals Roma, who were held 1-1 by Fiorentina on Saturday.

"Today's three points are very important for us in terms of ranking. The lads remained united and compact without suffering the psychological backlash (of defeat to Inter)." Italian international Immobile volleyed in the first after 26 minutes off a Danilo Cataldi corner, past Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, brother of Lazio midfielder Sergej, who was also playing at the Stadio Olimpico.

But the celebrations were short lived with Mirco Antenucci tapping in the equaliser two minutes later.

denied Immobile from close range and his brother fired over before Immobile's second.

broke through the SPAL defence and set up Immobile, whose shot took a deflection off over the

Blunders by SPAL's Brazilian defender allowed Cataldi and to break through in the second half, but Immobile was denied a hat-trick by the woodwork.

In Genoa, Torino moved one point off the places in seventh with a 4-1 win over Sampdoria.

scored two, nodding in the first after 12 minutes and the second from the penalty spot before the break, with Iago Falque (56) and (78) adding another two in the second half.

pulled a goal back on 65 minutes for Sampdoria who are three points off the European berths.

Sassuolo, meanwhile, inflicted a seventh consecutive defeat on tailenders Chievo with (42) scoring and Emanuele Giaccherini turning into his own net in time.

Struggling Frosinone held midtable Parma to a goalless draw in a bad-tempered game in as Atalanta came from behind to beat Bologna 2-1.

