JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

It's in our DNA: Youthful Pakistan race to Twenty20 domination

Barca's support cast show their worth as Messi nears return against Inter
Business Standard

Pregnant woman dies during abortion in UP, 1 held

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

A man was arrested here in connection with the death of his girlfriend in Kutubpur village, police said Monday.

On September 18, Asmin's body was found near a forest here, SSP Sudhir Kumar.

The woman was pregnant and died during an abortion, he said.

Later, the man, identified as Husain, threw his girlfriend's body in a forest, Kumar said, adding that a case was filed against him under IPC section 304 A (Punishment for culpable homicide).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 09:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements