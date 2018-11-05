Pregnant woman dies during abortion in UP, 1 held

A man was arrested here in connection with the death of his girlfriend in Kutubpur village, police said Monday.

On September 18, Asmin's body was found near a forest here, SSP Sudhir Kumar.

The woman was pregnant and died during an abortion, he said.

Later, the man, identified as Husain, threw his girlfriend's body in a forest, Kumar said, adding that a case was filed against him under section 304 A (Punishment for culpable homicide).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)