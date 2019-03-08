Azad to head Cong's campaign and election management committee in J-K

-
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad will head the campaign and election management committee in Jammu and Kashmir for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, a party statement said Friday.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi constituted a nine-member campaign and election management committee in the state for the polls.
Senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz, Ghulam Ahmed Mir and Tariq Hamid Karra are part of the panel.
