Azad to head Cong's campaign and election management committee in J-K

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad will head the campaign and election management committee in Jammu and Kashmir for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, a party statement said Friday.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi constituted a nine-member campaign and election management committee in the state for the polls.

Senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz, Ghulam Ahmed Mir and Tariq Hamid Karra are part of the panel.

First Published: Fri, March 08 2019. 20:40 IST

