JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Sc directs NCM to decided on representation seeking definition of term 'minority'

Crude oil futures fall 1.3% on weak overseas cues
Business Standard

Ajay Devgn to have cameo appearance in 'RRR'

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Ajay Devgn will have a guest appearance in "Baahubali" director SS Rajamouli's next ambitious project "RRR".

"He is doing a cameo appearance, it is an interesting character. He will shoot for it after 'Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior'," source close to the actor told PTI.

"RRR" marks the second collaboration between Rajamouli and Ajay.

The 49-year-old superstar had earlier given the voice overs for the Hindi version of his 2012 Telugu blockbuster "Eega" titled "Makkhi".

"RRR" is an upcoming Indian period action film film scripted and directed by Rajamouli. It stars N T Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan in the lead roles. As per reports, the film is made on a budget of Rs 300 crore.

Reportedly, Ajay was also approached to play the main antagonist in Kamal Haasan's "Indian 2" and he said no to the offer.

"He hasn't given a thought of working in another industry as it is a bit difficult for him. In Rajamouli's ,film it was a cameo so he has taken it up," the source said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 11:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements