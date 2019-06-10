Lead futures up 1.69 pc on spot demand

Lead prices rose 1.69 per cent to Rs 153.05 per kg in futures trade Monday as participants built up fresh positions, driven by pick-up in demand at the spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in June contracts edged higher by Rs 2.55, or 1.69 per cent, to Rs 153.05 per kg in a business volume of 3,080 lots.

Market analysts said fresh positions created by traders due to upsurge in demand by battery-makers in the physical market mainly helped lead prices to trade higher.

