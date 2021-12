PM Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh wish BJP chief J P Nadda on his birthday

Prime Minister on Thursday wished Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on his birthday.

"Birthday greetings to President JP Nadda Ji. He is providing inspiring leadership to the Party and is working hard to strengthen our organisation. He also has rich administrative and legislative experience for which he is widely admired. May he lead a long life," tweeted the Prime Minister.

Union Defence Minister also extended birthday greetings to Nadda.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said, "Happy birthday to the hardworking National President of BJP, JP Nadda. Naddaji's contribution to the development of the country and the party has been invaluable. He has been giving new strength and strategy to the organization with great patience and hard work. Wish him good health and long life.

