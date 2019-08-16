Lendingkart Tech raises Rs 21 cr in fresh equity from Sistema Asia Fund

Fintech company on Friday said it has raised Rs 21 crore in fresh equity from (SAF).

With the latest infusion, the equity funding raised by Lendingkart stands at a total of $146 million, a statement said.

The valuation of the company was not disclosed.

"The latest funding round with the help of the existing partners have signalled a strong support and trust in Lendingkart's vision of financial inclusion and digital accessibility for everyone," co-founder and Managing Director Harshvardhan Lunia said.

Last week, had said it has received an equity funding of Rs 212 crore ($30 million) from Fullerton Financial Holdings, Bertelsmann India Investments and India Quotient. In the current round, the company has raised Rs 233 crore (USD 33 million) so far.

Since its inception, Lendingkart Finance (the NBFC arm of Lendingkart Group) has disbursed over 60,000 loans to more than 55,000 micro, small and medium enterprises.