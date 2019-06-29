Liam Hemsworth to star in action thriller for Quibi

Liam Hemsworth is set to headline an untitled action thriller for the upcoming streaming start-up Quibi.

The project hails from "Prison Break" scribe Nick Santora and CBS Television, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 29-year-old actor will portray Dodge Maynard, a terminally ill man who's desperate to provide for his pregnant wife before he dies. To that end, he accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he discovers he's not the hunter, but the prey.

Santora will executive produce the project alongside Phil Abraham, Gordon Gray and Silver Reel Pictures.

Quibi, co-founded by Hollywood heavyweight Jeffrey Katzenberg and former HP CEO Meg Whitman, is set to launch next year.

The streaming service has already lined-up an impressive slate of projects in collaboration with celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Idris Elba, Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe, Don Cheadle, Tyra Banks and Lorne Michaels.

