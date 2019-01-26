Punjab, Haryana, Union Territory of Chandigarh celebrate Republic Day

Punjab, and the of Saturday joined the nation in celebrating the 70th Republic Day, amid tight security arrangements.

Police, home guards and NCC contingents were among other participants in the parades held in district headquarters in the two states and their joint capital

School students presented colourful programmes and tableaux exhibited development of the states at the parades at several places in the region.

The celebrations at most places in the two states were held under tight security arrangements.

V P Singh Badnore, the Governor and administrator of Chandigarh, unfurled the national flag in a state-level function in Hoshiarpur.

Governor unfurled the national flag at

Chief Minister unfurled the national flag in Patiala, while Chief Minister unfurled the tricolour in Bhiwani, officials said.

Various events were held in district headquarters in and Haryana, including Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Moga, Bathinda, Panchkula, Karnal, Sonepat, and

Ministers of Punjab and Haryana presided over the celebrations in district headquarters.

Security had been stepped up across Punjab, Haryana and in view of programmes.

