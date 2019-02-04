Fog envelopes Punjab, Haryana

A thick blanket of fog engulfed many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday even as most of the places shivered under intense cold, MeT officials said.
Dense fog was witnessed in the morning at many places, including Chandigarh, Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda and Farikdot, a Meteorological (MeT) department official said.
In Haryana, Narnaul turned out to be the coldest place recording a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius, he said.
Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa also recorded below normal minimums of 5 degrees Celsius, 6.2 degrees Celsius, 6.8 degrees Celsius, 6.1 degrees Celsius and 5.1 degrees Celsius, respectively, the official said.
In Punjab, Bathinda was the coldest place recording a low of 3.3 degrees Celsius while cold conditions also prevailed in Halwara and Adampur, which recorded respective lows of 4 degrees Celsius and 4.2 degrees Celsius, he said.
Faridkot, too, shivered at a low of 4.6 degrees Celsius, the official said.
Amritsar registered a low of 5.2 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot and Gurdaspur recorded their respective lows at 5.7 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees Celsius, 7.2 degrees Celsius and 7.1 degrees Celsius, he said.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 7.7 degrees Celsius, the MeT official said.
