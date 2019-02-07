Heavy rains, hailstorm lash parts of Punjab; Amarinder orders 'girdawari' to assess crop loss

Moderate to heavy rains accompanied by hailstorm lashed parts of Thursday, with ordering a 'special girdawari' (revenue survey) to assess the damage caused to the crops.

The rainfall started in the morning and continued during the day, leading to a sharp fall in maximum temperatures.

Many parts of were also witnessed rains.

In Punjab, districts like Mohali, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Gurdaspur, and witnessed rainfall.

Chandigarh witnessed heavy showers during the day as well.

There were reports of hailstorm lashing a few places in Punjab, including Chandigarh.

After the rains, the maximum temperatures in both and Haryana, including in joint capital Chandigarh, dropped by 2-6 notches against normal limits and hovered in the range of 15-19 degrees Celsius.

ordered a 'special girdswari' for assessment of possible damage to crops after reports of hailstorm in some parts of the state.

The issued a directive to this effect, asking the concerned officials of the Revenue Department to assess loss to crops, if any, through a special girdawari, said an

The said though winter rains are beneficial for the wheat crop in general, likelihood of damage due to hail must be assessed by all deputy commissioners and their subordinate Revenue staff.

They have been also directed to submit timely reports to the state government, he added.

Meanwhile, Ambala, Panchkula and Karnal were among other places lashed by rains in Haryana, a said here.

He said the present change in conditions was caused by a western disturbance which was active over the region.

While the maximum temperatures registered a steep fall after rains lashed the region, the minimum temperatures, however, continued to hover above normal limits for the third consecutive day, the Met said.

The minimum temperatures hovered in the range of 10-15 degrees Celsius at most places, 2-7 notches above normal limits.

According to the Met forecast, more rains are likely at many places in Punjab and few parts of until Friday.

