Lightning kills four persons in Malda district

Press Trust of India  |  Malda(WB) 

Four persons were killed in different incidents of lightning strike in West Bengal's Malda district on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

Superintendent of Police, Alok Rajoria said three persons were killed in the lightning strike during heavy rain in Gajole block and one in Manikchawk block of the district.

Heavy rain accompanied by lightning hit Malda district on Wednesday.

First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 21:20 IST

