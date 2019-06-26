IOA and FIH chief Batra elected IOC member

Narinder was on Wednesday elected as a member of the

was elected to the prestigious seat during the Session here. He secured 58 votes out of 62 while four voted against him.

His election is linked to his function in a -- that is of IOA.

now has a rare distinction of becoming a member of the IOC, while heading a as well as an international federation. He is the first Indian to have this distinction.

He has already become the first Indian to head an international federation of an Olympic sport -- that of FIH.

With the election of Batra, the number of Indians who are currently active members of will rise to two.

was elected as an individual member of the in 2016. She is the first Indian woman to be elected to the prestigious seat.

Former IOA served as a member of the IOC from 2001 to 2014 and has been made an honorary member since then.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)