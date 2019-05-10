Kumaraswamy to campaign for Congress in assembly by-polls

: Ending speculation about his participation in campaigning, amid strains in the ruling Congress-JD(S) government, H D Kumaraswamy will canvass for candidates in and assembly by-polls on May 13 and 14.

Kumaraswamy, who will reach via Hubballi on Monday evening, will campaign for the Congresscandidate there, the Chief Minister's office said here Friday.

The next day he will travel to Kalaburagi and participate in some programmes there, before leaving forChincholi to take part in the campaign event there, thetentative schedule of the shared with the media, said.

The JD(S), which does not have much presence in the region,is supporting its alliance partner Congress' candidates inboth the seats that are going for the May 19 bypolls.

Kumaraswamy's non-participation in campaigning had given rise to speculations in political circles thatthings are not right between the alliance partners.

The Chief Minister, who has not made any statement, amid talk of the longevity ofthe coalition government, also perceived troublein the ruling alliance as there has been a growing clamour within for to be made ChiefMinister once again- is likely to open up on the issues during campaigning, JD(S) sources said.

The by-poll to has been necessitated by the resignation of sitting member Umesh Jadhav, who quit and joined the BJP to contest the recent Lok Sabha polls from Gulbarga, while the seat fell vacant following the C S Shivalli.

The main contest in this by-poll will be between the nominees of Congress, which held the seats and the BJP.

The Congress candidates are Subash Rathod inChincholi and Kusumavathi, Shivalli's wife, in Kundgol.

BJP has fielded S I Chikkanagowdar and AvinashJadhav from Kundgol and assembly seats respectively.

Seventeen candidates are in the fray from Chincholi and eight from Kundgol assembly segment that will go for polls on May 19, for which the results will be declared on May 23, alongwith Lok Sabha poll results.

The outcome of the by-polls, along with that of the elections to 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka, held intwo phases on April 18 and 23, is crucial for the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance, facing a fresh bout of dissidence.

