Lima Group calls for Venezuela regime change without force

The Group of Latin American and has called for a peaceful change in government in Venezuela, without military intervention.

They also urged to support as interim and "not to impede the entry and transit of humanitarian assistance to Venezuelans."



Eleven of the group's 14 members said in a joint statement after meeting in - which saw protesters briefly disrupt a closing press conference - that they "reiterate their support for a process of peaceful transition through political and diplomatic means without the use of force."



At the same time, the group welcomed into the Group Guaido's "legitimate government of Venezuela" and vowed to "recognize and work with" his representatives in their respective

At a closing press conference, host Chrystia Freeland, Canada's foreign minister, said 34 have so far recognised Guaido as Venezuela's until new elections are held.

She pressed the entire international community to join them, and to also freeze the assets of Nicolas Maduro's "dictatorial regime." Those monies should be placed in the hands of the transition government, she said.

Pressed about possible military intervention in Venezuela, Freeland was unequivocal - it is not an option.

"This is a process led by the people of in their very brave quest to return their country themselves to democracy in accordance with their own constitution," she said.

Peru's echoed those comments, saying: "We would not consider the use of force." Two women using press credentials to access the event briefly interrupted, unfurling a banner and chanting "Hands off Venezuela" before being escorted away by security.

Freeland smiled and remarked that protesting was a right guaranteed by the constitution in Canada, one that "I am sad to say political protesters in do not (have)."



Earlier, Canadian pledged USD 40 million in humanitarian aid for Venezuelans amid the deepening crisis.

The bulk of the funds is set to go to "trusted partners" and neighbouring countries to help them support three million refugees that have fled Venezuela, he said.

Guaido has accused the military - controlled by - of planning to divert international humanitarian aid headed for the crisis-torn country.

"We have received information, from the circle close to the high command, who are no longer evaluating if they let it enter or not, but how they will steal it from us," Guaido told reporters in

"They are going to hijack it to distribute it through the CLAP," he alleged, referring to the socialist government's program to distribute boxes to its supporters.

US and also participated by videoconference in the Group talks.

Guaido, who heads the opposition-controlled National Assembly, addressed the gathering in a video message, saying he looked forward to having "free and fair elections as soon as possible in order to restore democracy to " Venezuelans are "very close to reclaiming their freedom," he said.

The next Lima Group meeting is due to be hosted by Emergency talks at the headquarters of the in will also be held on February 14 to help deliver aid to the country's population facing major shortages of and medicine.

