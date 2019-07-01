Lizzo sad with Melissa McCarthy's 'The Little Mermaid' Ursula casting

Rapper Lizzo is upset with the reports of Melissa McCarthy being considered to play sea witch Ursula in Disney's upcoming live-action version of "The Little Mermaid".

After the went viral, Lizzo reacted on Twitter wid a teary-eyed emoji.

She also re-posted her November video dressed as Ursula and a giving a vocal rendition of the song "Poor Unfortunate Souls" from the original film.

"I'M URSULA. PERIOD," she had captioned the 45 second video and tagged Disney.

Besides her two albums, Lizzo is credited for a one episode shot in the role of Alex in 2017's "The Memestar Chronicles" series.

Rob Marshall is directing "The Little Mermaid" from a script penned by David Magee.

The film will incorporate the original songs from the 1989 animated classic as well as new tracks from Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Miranda is also producing the project along with Marshall, Marc Platt and John DeLuca.

