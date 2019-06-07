'Aladdin' continues to reign at box office, surpasses $500M mark worldwide

The live-action adaptation of Disney's animated film 'Aladdin' continued to rule box offices worldwide in the first weekend of June.

The much-loved film featuring as the Genie, as and as Jasmine, managed to beat Warner Brothers' Godzilla: of the Monsters which was released this weekend.

According to Deadline, the total collections worldwide are around USD 293.1 million at the international box office and USD 496.2 million worldwide.

The movie, which is attracting viewers because of the merits and genre, has topped the lifetime worldwide cume of Oz: The Great And Powerful (USD 493M) as well as the full domestic run of Cinderella (USD 201M), the US-based said.

Throughout this week, 'Aladdin' remained at the top spot in the U.S. while it is at the third position in 2019 domestically.

The Top 10 markets thus far, Deadline reports, are (USD 43.3M), UK (USD 27.5M), (USD 21.5M), Korea (USD 17.1M), (USD 13.6M), (USD 13.5M), (USD 12.8M), (USD 12.1M), (USD 11.9M) and (USD 11.3M).

Helmed by Guy Ritchie, is a fantasy film based on the popular story of Aladdin and the magical lamp.

