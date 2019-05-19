PML-N's Maryam Nawaz meets PPP's Bilawal Bhutto at Iftar-dinner

In a show of unity, Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) met the of People Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto at an Iftar-dinner hosted by him here on Sunday.

It was for the first time that Maryam came face-to-face with Bilawal whose slain mother was a strong rival of now jailed ex- but later the two joined hands against

The Iftar-dinner was also attended by other opposition leaders, including Asfandyar Wali, (PkMAP) among others.

There was apparently no set political agenda but the presence of so many opposition leaders provided an occasion to discuss various political issues, according to a PML-N

PPP leader said that the political situation in the country could be discussed during the Iftar-dinner.

You can call it a tentative grand meeting of the opposition parties and it can be seen as a step towards a formal get-together in the near future, he told reporters.

The opposition is trying to cash in the simmering discontent among the masses over massive increase in prices due to hike in and devaluation of rupee.

Some of the leaders like Fazlur Rehman are pushing for launching a protest after end of next month.

Experts believe that the first ever meeting of Maryam and Bilawal will set the tone of cooperation between the two major parties for any street protest against the government.

Iftar-dinners are organised by politicians in the holy month of to celebrate the breaking of day-long fast.

Often such parties provide an opportunity for political consultations.

